The Crisis Actor- Free Speech Opposition

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fake News and Crisis Acting collide to attack Free Speech and the First Amendment via Sandy Hook lawsuits and Joker Mania. Right out of the Color Revolution playbook. This Actor is sponsored by the Illuminated State and Supplement Industry. Such a shame but completely true. Do not just wake-up, stop participating in the Satanic Rituals.