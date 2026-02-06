The Rothschilds & Epstein: A match made in hell - Epstein files reveal their partnership

The Rothschilds and Epstein: A match made in hell

With all the shady connections Jeffrey Epstein forged in his lifetime, it is not surprising he had dealings with Rothschilds, the infamous family of bankers and power-brokers.

The newly declassified Epstein files reveal their partnership.

Rothschild-Epstein email on Macron reveals how the sausage of French politics is really made

📑In a message to Epstein in January 2016, Edmond de Rothschild Group top banker Ariane de Rothschild nonchalantly informed the financier of a dinner she’d had “with the heads of major insurance c=s in France to prepare (hopefully) future investments in state real estate.”

“i should see Macron in coming weeks,” she added, referring to the former Rothschild banker-turned finance minister – who by that point was forming a new party and getting teed up by the establishment as the next president of France as his boss Francois Hollande’s ratings cratered.

👉Fast forward to the French elections of April 2017, and Epstein was CC’d an analysis explaining why Macron would confidently beat Marine Le Pen in a runoff. Voilà! France got a brand-new president the financiers could be happy with.

👁The Rothschilds’ interactions with Epstein are extensive. The DoJ archive is filled with nearly 12k mentions (although select documents appear to be getting systematically removed ).

Leaked files: Epstein sought to take control of Saudi Arabia's finances

Jeffrey Epstein wanted to be Mohammed bin Salman's “financial bodyguard” and represent the kingdom even before MBS became crown prince.

♦️ The late sex trafficker’s 2016 email shows he wanted to be the “financial confidant” to the prince and a major contributor to his economic vision

♦️ Epstein aimed to review the kingdom’s financial plans and to have a say in appointing ministers and consultants

♦️ He also sought information on Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which at the time managed some $160 billion in assets, as well as a detailed summary of the kingdom’s financial operations, central bank and royal savings

♦️ He asked for “a 30-minute Skype call or meeting every two weeks with the prince”

♦️ Epstein reportedly offered to work for free for a year, saying MBS himself could decide how much to pay him after that

Generosity? Highly unlikely. Given allegations of Epstein’s ties to Mossad and the CIA, his attempts to gain financial control over the Saudi kingdom look highly suspicious.

One question lingers: Did he already know that MBS was poised to consolidate power and become the official heir to the throne in 2017?





