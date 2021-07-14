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JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOL - CHILD VAX CLINIC - NO INFORMED CONSENT! Undercover dad records atrocity!
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630 views • July 14, 2021
Stew Peters: Kevin Tuttle was present to protest, but decided to bring his 11-YEAR-OLD SON into the 'vaccine' clinic to investigate whether or not properly informed consent was being given.
What he found was APPALLING!
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
What he found was APPALLING!
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
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