RT News August 4, 2024 6AM GMT

Aug 4, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Friendly fire - the Hungarian foreign minister says the EU is pulling the strings on Ukraine's ban on Russian oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia, all because they refuse to supply arms to Kiev. A Presidential welcome back home - 10 Russians land in Moscow and are warmly greeted by Vladimir Putin after an historic prisoner exchange with Western states. Across the pond though, Joe Biden took all the credit. Tensions boil in the Middle East and we're on standby as Iran vows revenge for the assassination of the Hamas politburo leader in Tehran, Israel is blamed, and the US is accused of giving the greenlight.