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Avian Swine Flu Created By The CIA
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50 views • May 22, 2020
Report from back in 2009 :
"On Friday, NPR reported that the deadly swine flu combines genetic material from pigs, birds and humans in a way researchers have not seen before, thus leading us to suspect it was cooked up in a lab.
Swine flu panic is spreading in Mexico and soldiers are patrolling the streets after it was confirmed that human to human transmission is occurring and that the virus is a brand new strain which is seemingly affecting young, healthy people the worst. Questions about the source of the outbreak are also being asked after a public health official said that the virus was cultured in a laboratory.
This strain of swine influenza thats been cultured in a laboratory is something thats not been seen anywhere actually in the United States and the world, so this is actually a new strain of influenza thats been identified, said Dr. John Carlo, Dallas Co. Medical Director"
More interesting reads :
Truckers transporting bird flu - https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/ciencia
/ciencia_influenza03.htm
Medical Director: Swine Flu Was “Cultured In A Laboratory” - https://www.globalresearch.ca/medical-director-swine-flu-was-cultured-in-a-laboratory/13353
"On Friday, NPR reported that the deadly swine flu combines genetic material from pigs, birds and humans in a way researchers have not seen before, thus leading us to suspect it was cooked up in a lab.
Swine flu panic is spreading in Mexico and soldiers are patrolling the streets after it was confirmed that human to human transmission is occurring and that the virus is a brand new strain which is seemingly affecting young, healthy people the worst. Questions about the source of the outbreak are also being asked after a public health official said that the virus was cultured in a laboratory.
This strain of swine influenza thats been cultured in a laboratory is something thats not been seen anywhere actually in the United States and the world, so this is actually a new strain of influenza thats been identified, said Dr. John Carlo, Dallas Co. Medical Director"
More interesting reads :
Truckers transporting bird flu - https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/ciencia
/ciencia_influenza03.htm
Medical Director: Swine Flu Was “Cultured In A Laboratory” - https://www.globalresearch.ca/medical-director-swine-flu-was-cultured-in-a-laboratory/13353
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