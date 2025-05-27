BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
God’s judgment of RICCARDO BOSI’S SWEARING, after he departs this mortal coil MVI_4415
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
292 followers
2
456 views • 18 hours ago

‘AustraliaOne Party - The Green Room (7 May 2025, 8:00pm AEST)’ broadcast:

https://rumble.com/v6t0zfh-australiaone-party-the-green-room-7-may-2025-800pm-aest.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

P.1 AustraliaOne’s RICCARDO BOSI’S swear JAR BREAKS FORT KNOX: salty language drives the point home https://www.brighteon.com/cd3a5646-b2b5-4a5e-b8ea-ad9e61a0093e

P.2 RICCARDO BOSI’S SWEAR JAR breaks FORT KNOX: salty language drives the point home https://www.brighteon.com/d2eb9a61-437b-4d0d-952f-e05df58b44a8

It appears that AustraliaOne’s Riccardo Bosi had a 2025 New Year’s Resolution not to swear during his broadcasts, and failed at his first Green Room for 2025; many of us are glad he did. During the following 3 months, Riccardo’s ‘salty’ language did lose some of its usual savour, much to the disappointment of many of us. On May 7th, 2025, our hope was rekindled, when some of the saltiness returned. Disclaimer: any negative aspersions I make in this video against individuals or organisations are my opinions only, and I may be completely mistaken.


Keywords
child abusegods judgmentaustraliaonericcardo bosisarah youllswear jarlinguistic ventinglinguistic safety valvelinguistic pressure valvechild bettermentrhiannon bosimajors vs minorsriccardos vs tarquinsmilquetoast pussiesthe c word
