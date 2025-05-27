God’s judgment of RICCARDO BOSI’S SWEARING, after he departs this mortal coil MVI_4415

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
‘AustraliaOne Party - The Green Room (7 May 2025, 8:00pm AEST)’ broadcast:
https://rumble.com/v6t0zfh-australiaone-party-the-green-room-7-may-2025-800pm-aest.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
P.1 AustraliaOne’s RICCARDO BOSI’S swear JAR BREAKS FORT KNOX: salty language drives the point home https://www.brighteon.com/cd3a5646-b2b5-4a5e-b8ea-ad9e61a0093e
P.2 RICCARDO BOSI’S SWEAR JAR breaks FORT KNOX: salty language drives the point home https://www.brighteon.com/d2eb9a61-437b-4d0d-952f-e05df58b44a8
It appears that AustraliaOne’s Riccardo Bosi had a 2025 New Year’s Resolution not to swear during his broadcasts, and failed at his first Green Room for 2025; many of us are glad he did. During the following 3 months, Riccardo’s ‘salty’ language did lose some of its usual savour, much to the disappointment of many of us. On May 7th, 2025, our hope was rekindled, when some of the saltiness returned. Disclaimer: any negative aspersions I make in this video against individuals or organisations are my opinions only, and I may be completely mistaken.