BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dark objectives at Play/ Rabbit Hole Series
Proforce
Proforce
37 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 1 month ago

https://www.youtube.com/@TheWhyFiles


War with Iran is IMMINENT - The Clock is Winding Down to the Final Seconds Before a Major Israeli Strike with Nuclear Weapons


Dr. Steven Greer Exposes How The Transnational Deep State Has Hidden The Secrets Of Tesla Free Energy From The World


https://youtu.be/e8EFAlGshm8?si=MLqBItitHB0kolkn


https://youtu.be/DRe4mM4A0XU?si=EJeFum3q1zuVn6AE


Operation Prato | Alien Vampires of the Amazon In 1977, a remote Brazilian island experienced something unprecedented: systematic attacks on humans by unidentified flying objects. Victims reported glowing ceilings, beams of light, and blood extraction while paralyzed in their beds. The Brazilian Air Force responded with Operation Prato (Operation Saucer), documenting hundreds of cases and gathering photographic evidence of unknown craft. Captain Uyrangê Hollanda led the investigation, eventually capturing images of objects hidden within the lights. After decades of silence, Hollanda finally revealed what his team discovered, including his own terrifying encounter with the beings behind the attacks. Just weeks after his interview, he was found dead in his apartment. The Colares incident remains one of the most well-documented UFO cases in history, raising uncomfortable questions about how governments handle first contact and why some files remain classified.


https://rumble.com/v6qbwt0-disclosure-project-founder-dr.-steven-greer-issues-an-emergency-warning-to-.html



Keywords
rabbitholepropagana
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy