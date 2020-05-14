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Tesla, California county officials reach deal to reopen plant
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3 views • May 14, 2020
Alameda County in California agreed to allow Tesla to reopen its plant in Fremont as long as it follows worker safety protocols. The announcement comes after Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatened to move the plant out of state.
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