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Request to Postpone Controversial Appointment of Health Officer
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0 view • December 24, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). December 14th, 2021.
"I'm just going to request to the board that we postpone this appointment, that you'll look at the public comment. This is a highly controversial issue for us . . . "
"I'm just going to request to the board that we postpone this appointment, that you'll look at the public comment. This is a highly controversial issue for us . . . "
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