DHS Secretary Praises Kamala's Extraordinary Efforts On The Border. WTF? Does he look serious? Who is the bigger liar, Mayorkas or Fauci?
Mayorkas: "Vice President Harris has led an extraordinary effort to address the root causes of why people flee their homes in the first instance, violence, poverty, corruption, authoritarian regimes, extreme weather events, persecution."
source:
https://rumble.com/v2nqyku-dhs-secretary-praises-kamalas-extraordinary-efforts-on-the-border.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.