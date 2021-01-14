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You're Okay with Censorship?
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20 views • January 14, 2021
I can't figure out why people are defending censorship in a free society. Let's talk about it.
Germany And France ‘Shocked’ Over Twitter Decision To Ban Trump
https://www.nationandstate.com/2021/01/11/germany-and-france-shocked-over-twitter-decision-to-ban-trump/
Poland Threatens Hefty Fines for Social Media Companies That Censor Legal Speech
https://www.amren.com/news/2020/12/poland-threatens-hefty-fines-for-social-media-companies-that-censor-legal-speech/
Turkey Starts Antitrust Investigation Into WhatsApp, Facebook
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-11/turkey-starts-antitrust-investigation-into-whatsapp-facebook-kjsgfexa
Citing 'censorship' concerns, North Idaho internet provider blocks Facebook, Twitter
https://www.krem.com/article/news/local/idaho-internet-provider-blocks-facebook-and-twitter/293-867cc22b-fb90-4142-a296-8d800d2a03fb?utm_campaign=snd-autopilot
Why Everyone Should Be Concerned About Parler Being Booted From the Internet
https://slate.com/technology/2021/01/parler-google-apple-amazon-aws-okta.html
Signal and Telegram downloads surge after WhatsApp says it will share data with Facebook
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/12/signal-telegram-downloads-surge-after-update-to-whatsapp-data-policy.html
Lockdowns, Tyranny, and the Empty Promises of World Leaders
https://caldronpool.com/lockdowns-tyranny-and-the-empty-promises-of-world-leaders/
Germany And France ‘Shocked’ Over Twitter Decision To Ban Trump
https://www.nationandstate.com/2021/01/11/germany-and-france-shocked-over-twitter-decision-to-ban-trump/
Poland Threatens Hefty Fines for Social Media Companies That Censor Legal Speech
https://www.amren.com/news/2020/12/poland-threatens-hefty-fines-for-social-media-companies-that-censor-legal-speech/
Turkey Starts Antitrust Investigation Into WhatsApp, Facebook
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-11/turkey-starts-antitrust-investigation-into-whatsapp-facebook-kjsgfexa
Citing 'censorship' concerns, North Idaho internet provider blocks Facebook, Twitter
https://www.krem.com/article/news/local/idaho-internet-provider-blocks-facebook-and-twitter/293-867cc22b-fb90-4142-a296-8d800d2a03fb?utm_campaign=snd-autopilot
Why Everyone Should Be Concerned About Parler Being Booted From the Internet
https://slate.com/technology/2021/01/parler-google-apple-amazon-aws-okta.html
Signal and Telegram downloads surge after WhatsApp says it will share data with Facebook
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/12/signal-telegram-downloads-surge-after-update-to-whatsapp-data-policy.html
Lockdowns, Tyranny, and the Empty Promises of World Leaders
https://caldronpool.com/lockdowns-tyranny-and-the-empty-promises-of-world-leaders/
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