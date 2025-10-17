China's nuclear dawn on Oct. 16, 1964 - PRC entered nuclear club

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China's nuclear dawn on Oct. 16, 1964: PRC enters nuclear club
⚛️ Sixty-one years ago today, China detonated its first atomic bomb at the Lop Nur test site in Xinjiang—officially joining the nuclear club.
On that day, China became the world’s fifth nuclear power, after the US, USSR, UK, and France.