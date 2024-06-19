Rybar Live: Special military operation, June 18

About Microsoft's access to any information on your PC

Microsoft specialists have decided to expand user monitoring. AI and cloud servers now enable this.



A new feature called Recall, announced at the Surface (https://www.windowscentral.com/news/live/microsoft-event-2024-windows-ai-surface-live-blog) event, will take thousands of screenshots hourly. AI analyzes these to search for text and images, creating a "photographic memory" for your PC.



Despite criticism, Recall will launch soon alongside Copilot+ PCs. These devices, including the new Surface Laptop 7, require a neural processing unit (NPU) for AI tasks.



The UK data authority (https://www.gbnews.com/tech/windows-11-recall-investigation-privacy) is investigating, and Elon Musk warned (https://www.gbnews.com/tech/elon-musk-windows-11-recall-feature) against this "Black Mirror"-like feature.



🔻Vulnerabilities

Recall stores data unencrypted, allowing hackers to access everything viewed on your PC. Screenshots are recognized by Azure AI and recorded in a user database.



Cybersecurity expert Kevin Beaumont (https://twitter.com/GossiTheDog/status/1801358360455090230) called this a "disaster", warning that stealing your data is now possible.



🔻What to do?

While Russian PCs may be less vulnerable, this functionality could appear in future Windows updates. Prompt analysis by cybersecurity enterprises is required to address this serious problem.