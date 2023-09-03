Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Masters of the Cosmos: The Galactic Federation and Game Masters in the Awakening Epoch
channel image
Beyond Right
6 Subscribers
34 views
Published 17 hours ago

AS WE STAND ON THE PRECIPICE OF AWAKENING, THE GAME MASTERS' BLUEPRINTS ARE SET TO RESURFACE, REVITALIZING SEEMINGLY LOST CULTURES. THE GALACTIC FEDERATION, MEANWHILE, ACTS AS COSMIC TREASURE HUNTERS, AIDING US IN DISMANTLING OUR OLD LIMITATIONS AND EMBRACING THE POWER OF THOUGHT AS THE DRIVING FORCE OF CREATION.



Keywords
ascensionspiritualitytruth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket