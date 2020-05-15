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Christians HATE This Teaching of Jesus! P.S. NOTE
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16 views • May 15, 2020
This is a response to "The Most Hated of All Jesus' Teachings" (watch it here: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/9ed315ec-0c65-4744-aa6d-1bc7e1ed56cd). After releasing that video, I received a flurry of emails asking questions about this teaching of Jesus; a teaching which is almost universally hated by those who claim to follow Jesus. In this video, I will provide answers to some of these questions.
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