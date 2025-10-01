© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pete Hegseth – Life, Career & Influence Explained
https://www.newsplusglobe.com/
Pete Hegseth is a television host, Army veteran, and author who has become a recognizable face in American media. From his military service to his rise as a commentator and co-host, Hegseth has built a strong following for his views and personality. In this video, we explore his career, background, and the impact he has made in politics and media.
#PeteHegseth #FoxNews #Veteran #Media #Politics #entertainment