Why global elites now are targeting agriculture and OUR FOOD
Glenn Beck


June 8, 2023


It’s the next ‘shoe’ in their plan, Glenn says. Global elites now are targeting our food production and farming as a way to battle the alleged climate crisis. John Kerry, Biden’s ‘Special Presidential Envoy for Climate,’ spoke about their plans recently, saying that ‘we can’t get to net-zero…unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution.’ In this clip, Glenn explains why they’re REALLY going after agriculture and just how catastrophic this could be…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAwYRSFW8I4

