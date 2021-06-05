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The HighWire Episode 218 6/3/21 COVID SCANDALS HIT THE MAINSTREAM
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93 views • June 05, 2021
Although early on in the vid Del says the mainstream is now coming to to truth, those stories are now disappearing. So it's back to the abnormal normal.
Also, please check out 2 other recent (for me) uploads,
https://www.brighteon.com/457d8bbd-b497-446c-b0fa-bf0e9e62071f
and https://www.brighteon.com/bc892251-8259-4ff4-9201-e26ac7140a8a.
Very important info still new to some.
Also, please check out 2 other recent (for me) uploads,
https://www.brighteon.com/457d8bbd-b497-446c-b0fa-bf0e9e62071f
and https://www.brighteon.com/bc892251-8259-4ff4-9201-e26ac7140a8a.
Very important info still new to some.
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