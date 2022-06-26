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truthstreammedia The Media Experimented with Television Hypnosis Back in 1946
Truthstream Mediahttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W7ZRmKnkFJA&t
https://www.bitchute.com/video/W7ZRmKnkFJA/
https://odysee.com/@truthstreammedia:4/the-media-experimented-with-television:9
The Media Experimented with Television Hypnosis Back in 1946