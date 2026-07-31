Self-Reliance Matters, an interview with Michael Yon, Steve Murray and Michael Farris

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In times of uncertainty, many people are rethinking the value of preparedness, resilience, and self-reliance. From food and energy concerns to economic challenges, the conversation around adapting to a changing world continues to grow. While opinions differ on what lies ahead, staying informed and planning ahead can help people navigate uncertainty with greater confidence. Watch the latest interview to hear a thoughtful discussion on preparedness, resilience, and the trends shaping today's global outlook.
#StayInformed #Preparedness #GlobalAffairs #CurrentEvents #Resilience
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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