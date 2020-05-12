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Heroic Americans are standing up to Covid 19 lockdown
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228 views • May 12, 2020
The American people are heroes. We are standing up for what is right rather than what we’re required to do by law. These heroes are both on the side of reason as well as the side of law enforcement. Dr. Len and Francesco give examples that include Judy Mikovits, Robert F. Kennedy, and Dr. Andrew Wakefield.
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