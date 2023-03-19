Create New Account
Components of the Church-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH19 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Published Yesterday |

Christ Jesus Asked His Disciples, "Who Do You Say That I Am?" to Mark What Revelation They Had Received of the Father. Now, the Blood of Christ Is the Atoning Price of the Church; the Holy Ghost the Administrator; the Ascended Lord Is the Head; and Prayer Is the Life of he Church. As Jesus Is Truth Revealed, Learn About Anything--Creation, Man, Sin, the Cross--by Relating It to Him and Reading the Bible.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

