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Doctor Claims Remdesivir Drug Is Cause of Most Covid-19 Deaths
AmericanPatriotNews
AmericanPatriotNews
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51 views • September 12, 2021
In our Main story Dr. Ardis shows evidence according to him that Remdesivir is the reason the U.S had the highest Covid-19 Death rate per capita in the world. Also find out how to get free doctor and medicine for Covid-19.
Below is how you can find all our other show locations, and also how to donate to the Oregon and California water assistance programs and Re-Fund the Police.

Re-Fund the Police
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Klamath Co, OR Water relief fund Link

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Lasson Co, Ca Water Relief Fund

https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=4AYDCFTXAB9T8&;;source=url

Where to find American Patriot News on video.

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/billmoss

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/BSeXR1st.p9zU/

Rumble: Https://rumble.com/c/c-291321



Where to Listen to American Patriot News on Celestial Radio.

Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/bill-moss0

Breaker: https://www.breaker-audio/american=patriot=newsrch/American%20Patriot%20News

On Google Podcast: Search for: American Patriot News

Pocket Cast: https://pca.st/hw7p2U0r

Radio Public:

https://radiopublic.com/American-Patriot-News-GADAV4https://anchor.fm/s/601b68a8/podcast/rss

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/search/American%20Patriot%20News



Below is how you can find all our other show locations, and also how to donate to the Oregon and California water assistance programs and Re-Fund the Police.

Re-Fund the Police
https://www.gofundme.com/f/w7hqnc-refund-the-police?qid=668be3c54dac741be901f98e5b68333a
Klamath Co, OR Water relief fund Link

https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=QBKLSFRDQX765

Lasson Co, Ca Water Relief Fund

https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=4AYDCFTXAB9T8&;;source=url

Where to find American Patriot News on video.

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/billmoss

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/BSeXR1st.p9zU/

Rumble: Https://rumble.com/c/c-291321



Where to Listen to American Patriot News on Celestial Radio.

Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/bill-moss0

Breaker: https://www.breaker-audio/american=patriot=newsrch/American%20Patriot%20News

On Google Podcast: Search for: American Patriot News

Pocket Cast: https://pca.st/hw7p2U0r

Radio Public:

https://radiopublic.com/American-Patriot-News-GADAV4https://anchor.fm/s/601b68a8/podcast/rss

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/search/American%20Patriot%20News
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