Socialism: America's Road to Ruin
Diving into three crucial topics that demand our attention and action today.


First up, we confront the reality that the police state is not some distant threat—it's already here.


Then, we'll shift gears to discuss healing in hemp-exploring the power of holistic approaches to wellness and how they can transform lives.


And finally, we'll wade into the age-old debate of capitalism versus socialism.


Are we even a capitalist country anymore?


LINKS:


NesasHemp.com/#getbetter


https://www.rainer-zitelmann.com


BOOK: How Nations Escape Poverty: Vietnam, Poland, and the Origins of Prosperity.

trumppresidentamericapatriotmandatescncounter narrativekristi leigh

