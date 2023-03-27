Francis BOYLE , Défenseur des Droits de l'Homme interviewé par Stew PETERS au sujet des Armes Biologiques | Sous-Titrages VF HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION | Sabine FAURE SA Mlle

Francis BOYLE, Avocat spécialisé en Droits de l'Homme et
Professeur de Droit International explique au Journaliste Stew PETERS que la
Covid-19 est une arme biologique développée par le Pentagone.
Traduction & Sous-Titrages VF: Sabine FAURE | HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION.
Téléchargez le Transcript de la Traduction à:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/FR-Francis-BOYLE-Interview-de-Stew-PETERS-pour-StewPeters-com.pdf
