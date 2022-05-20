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Food Shortage Is The Plan, But America Will Be The Last To Feel It
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80 views • May 20, 2022
Much to the dismay of the globalists, America will feel the food shortage last. They are trying hard to make you feel it first. Watch the video for more information.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Pearson Sharp - OAN - Democrats using Ukraine, Abortion rights to distract from their disastrous policies
https://www.oann.com/democrats-using-ukraine-abortion-rights-to-distract-from-their-disastrous-policies/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Pearson Sharp - OAN - Democrats using Ukraine, Abortion rights to distract from their disastrous policies
https://www.oann.com/democrats-using-ukraine-abortion-rights-to-distract-from-their-disastrous-policies/
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