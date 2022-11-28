End Time's Extreme Weather Signs!

Are you noticing worse weather lately? Are you noticing more disasters and climate change? Some of these signs are biblical. Some of the signs are cosmic. We're noticing extreme weather everywhere. Here are the signs:
Increasing solar winds & activity/CME’s
Increasing ozone thinning & holes Increasing wind speeds & ½ hour no wind
Increasing lightning storms Increasing aurora borealis @lower latitudes
Increasing earthquakes
Increasing polar wobble & pole shift
Increasing meteorites size & occurrences
Let's examine the weather, the cosmic signs and scriptures to know what time it is on God's clock.
