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3 Healthy LOW CALORIE Cocktail Recipes
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172 views • October 02, 2019
HIII lovers! As spring is blossoming and summer is coming, we tend to get a littttttle more rowdy for day parties and goin out if ya know what I mean.
THAT IS WHYYYY this week's video is all about Sami and I's FAVORITE healthy cocktail drinks. Cocktails can be super high in calories and sugar.
* PSA only watch this video if you're over 21 and drink responsibly:)
So try these 3 great alcoholic beverage recipes!!! Be the bartender of your friend group and your girls will think you're super creative since you're not sticking to those basic vodka sodas;)
Our DRANKS:
1. Skinny Spicy Cucumber Margarita
2. Strawberry Frose
3. Bucha Mule
THAT IS WHYYYY this week's video is all about Sami and I's FAVORITE healthy cocktail drinks. Cocktails can be super high in calories and sugar.
* PSA only watch this video if you're over 21 and drink responsibly:)
So try these 3 great alcoholic beverage recipes!!! Be the bartender of your friend group and your girls will think you're super creative since you're not sticking to those basic vodka sodas;)
Our DRANKS:
1. Skinny Spicy Cucumber Margarita
2. Strawberry Frose
3. Bucha Mule
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