【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】7/6/2022 Northeastern Chinese History Has Been Systematically Destroyed by the Chinese Communist Party

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pwe7918e
If you say he’s not educated, but he is literate; But if you say he’s literate, he doesn’t know history; If you say he knows history and is literate, but he doesn’t understand law. That is the current condition of people in northeastern China. Before 1949, northeastern China was a place of real culture. The average educational level was middle school. Around 60-70% of people have graduated from middle school.