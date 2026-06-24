Ancient Catastrophes Debate, an interview with Randall Carlson

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Were some of Earth’s most dramatic landscapes shaped by slow geological processes alone, or did ancient catastrophic events play a larger role than we realize? From towering mountain ranges to evidence of massive floods and cosmic impacts, the debate continues to challenge conventional thinking about our planet’s past. Explore the questions, theories, and discoveries that keep this discussion alive. Watch the latest interview and decide for yourself where the evidence points.
#EarthHistory #AncientMysteries #Geology #ScienceDiscussion #NaturalWorld
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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