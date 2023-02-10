Create New Account
Here’s What Wellbeing Means in the Classroom Setting
How do you define wellbeing, especially for students?

In this video, Jon Eckert, a Professor of Educational Leadership and the Lynda and Robert Copple Endowed Chair for Christians in School Leadership at Baylor University, defines what wellbeing means in the classroom setting.

According to Jon, the definition of wellbeing for students have changed along with the learning set-up of students. 💻

He explains that the shift to online learning set-ups have caused students to experience isolation and depression, which has taken a toll on their health and wellbeing. ⚠️

Jon goes on to say that it is the job of educators facilitating these classes to ENSURE the wellbeing of their students by providing healthy doses of challenge and support. 👍

To find out more about Jon and his work in education, visit https://www.jonathaneckert.org/ now!

