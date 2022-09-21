Create New Account
The Brits always play it Dirty UK MI6 & the CIA involvement on the Attack and Attempt to takeover the nuclear plant.
Puretrauma357
Published 2 months ago

⁣The Brits always play it Dirty  UK MI6 & the CIA involvement on the Attack and Attempt to  takeover  the nuclear plant.A day before  the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Arrive for inspection.  UK MI6 coordinated an Attack on the plant to take over it AND HIDE EVENDENCE  BUT they got slaughtered by the Russian Army  now Ukraine NAZI Admit they were attacking the plant with UK and US Missiles :)


⁣https://www.rt.com/russia/562082-ukraine-admits-bombing-npp/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=RSS
