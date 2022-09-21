⁣The Brits always play it Dirty UK MI6 & the CIA involvement on the Attack and Attempt to takeover the nuclear plant.A day before the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Arrive for inspection. UK MI6 coordinated an Attack on the plant to take over it AND HIDE EVENDENCE BUT they got slaughtered by the Russian Army now Ukraine NAZI Admit they were attacking the plant with UK and US Missiles :)





⁣https://www.rt.com/russia/562082-ukraine-admits-bombing-npp/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=RSS