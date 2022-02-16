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PrepareWithAlex.com Save 25% On Storable Food For A Limited Time! Skip Ad in 5 Russia Withdraws Troops From Ukrainian Border as NATO Continues to Declare Full-Scale War Is Imminent - FULL SHOW 2/15/22
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92 views • February 16, 2022
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Meanwhile in Canada, Trudeau’s declaration of a national emergency and financial martial law is awakening the world to the threat of the global credit score police state! Also, Alex Jones breaks down EXCLUSIVE intel on the Durham case and how it shows the Deep State has overthrown the US government!
Save 50% on Survival Shield X-3 and discover the power of activated tri-iodine today!
Meanwhile in Canada, Trudeau’s declaration of a national emergency and financial martial law is awakening the world to the threat of the global credit score police state! Also, Alex Jones breaks down EXCLUSIVE intel on the Durham case and how it shows the Deep State has overthrown the US government!
Save 50% on Survival Shield X-3 and discover the power of activated tri-iodine today!
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