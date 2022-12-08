Ron DeSantis: Florida Will Hold the Lying COVID-19 mRNA Shot Manufacturers Accountable

Even though the COVID-19 clot shot manufacturers technically have "full liability protection" in the United States (thanks in large part to the corrupt FDA which has approved the COVID poison for kids) they can still be brought to justice because they have committed fraud. 'Lawyers expose alleged COVID-19 fraud and vaccine danger': https://www.mizzima.com/article/lawyers-expose-alleged-covid-19-fraud-and-vaccine-danger
Ron DeSantis' full press conference: https://rumble.com/v1yx06g-ron-desantis-at-the-governors-mansion.html
