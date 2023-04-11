Pfizer VAXX poison tortures man 7-weeks and KILLS him

https://t.me/covidbc/10837

Jerry N Glenda Snowa

March 27, 2022

"Updste: Saying all that, the 2nd vaccine didn’t go so well. In less than 7 weeks, Jerry was gone. As soon as he had the 2nd vaccine (April 23, 2021) he ran a fever. That fever never left his body. He went down hill. In 6 weeks he was gone. (June 10, 2021) Was it the vaccine?? We will never know. The only comfort I take is that the decision to take the vaccine was made by Jerry & me together. Truthfully, I regret it. But we cannot go back. Life!"

