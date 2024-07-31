Pleasure versus Purpose 🙏

Do not be deceived and pick up that bible while you can still do so. Preppers buy gold, silver, non perishable food, but Christians have this one weapon, the Word of God to fight off the devil. What will it profit you if you gain the world but lose your soul? Everything will perish, nothings stays, you can't hide, we all need our Savior Jesus Christ for the wages of sin is death. We deserve death but Jesus died on the cross for us. We're bought at a price. For God so loved the world he gave His only begotten Son to die for our sins. We will not be spared the hardships on this earth, but we will not fall under Gods' final judgement in these Endtimes. You can't serve two masters. You are in this world but not of it. So seperate yourself from this world and pick up your cross with Jesus. Now is the time to do what is right. 🙏

