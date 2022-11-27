If This Is the First Time in Human History Then What?





🌎DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/





So many massive changes all occurring at once from the economy to the environment and declining food production, if the La Nina in its 3rd consecutive cycle doesn't break to warmer water global famine will fast approach. Add in the highest ejected water vapor in recorded history and we have diminished sunlight and shifted moisture patterns for decades. Prepare accordingly.





▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●





🌎 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030





🌎 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via -





🌎 https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030





●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●





https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...

***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS***





🌎 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com





🌎 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seedshttps://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw





🌎 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9





●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●





https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326





Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/





Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030





LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.