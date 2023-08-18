IF NATO AND RUSSIAN NAVIES CLASH One second to midnight the nuclear time clock is about to expire

(1) ONE-0ne second to midnight the nuclear time clock is about to expire
Don’t confuse me with the faces my mines already made up Is that an ICBM overhead? Oh too late did you grab your ass you’re gone?
Because now you’re gone and your ass is toast, is your soul toast to?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.