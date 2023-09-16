Create New Account
ANNOUNCING ICAN LEGISLATE
Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Sep 15, 2023


ICAN Lead Council, Aaron Siri, announces the new branch under the ICAN umbrella, ICAN Legislate. This 501 (c) 4 organization will be directly engaging in legislative work around the country with efforts including model bills and constitutional amendments, and advocacy work.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3hyvt8-announcing-ican-legislate.html

Keywords
del bigtreehighwireicanlegislateaaron siri

