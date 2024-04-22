Mark Finchem presents at CSPOA 2024-04-17

Mark Finchem presents some history of our manipulated elections, the case with Kari Lake and he have being considered by the SCotUS, and action steps anyone can, and everyone should be taking to make a difference before it is too late.
Thank you Frank Speech TV team for making this available to the public!
