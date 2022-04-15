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General Flynn | Did Klaus Schwab Just Announce the Great Reset Has Begun? (Part 1)
Thrivetime Show
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1054 views • April 15, 2022
Today's Show Features: General Flynn, Attorney Thomas Renz, Seth Holehouse, Jeffrey Prather and Andrew Sorchini

Learn More About How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:
www.BH-PM.com

Learn More About the Substack of Attorney Thomas Renz Today At:
https://substack.com/profile/42406929-tom-renz

Learn More About Seth Holehouse and the Man In America Show Today At:
https://maninamerica.com/

Learn More About Jeffrey Prather Today At:
www.JeffreyPrather.com

Who Is Leading “The Great Reset”? https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

What Is “The Great Reset” Plan?
https://rumble.com/v10p38d-klaus-schwab-why-was-the-u.s.-moved-off-of-the-gold-standard-and-the-wef-fo.html
https://rumble.com/v10owkk-the-great-reset-the-great-reset-4th-industrial-revolution-changes-who-we-ar.html

How Will They Get Us There?

The Cost of Gas:
Consumer prices increased 8.5 percent in the year through March, the fastest inflation rate since 1981, buoyed by rising gas costs and higher rents — expenses that are stretching budgets and undermining confidence in the U.S. economy. https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/04/12/business/cpi-inflation-report
April of 2020 Gas = $1.75 Per Gallon of Gas
April of 2022 Gas = $3.75 Per Gallon of Gas
Has Anything Only Increased by 8.5%?
Are We Witnessing the Intentional Destruction of the U.S. and World-Wide Economy?

The Cost of Meat:
January 2022 Boneless Sirloin Steak $10.83 Per Pound of Meat
January 2020 Boneless Sirloin Steak $7.50 Per Pound of Meat
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-03-01/u-s-beef-prices-are-set-to-rise-further-as-ranchers-costs-soar#:~:text=Average%20prices%20for%20U.S.%20beef,data%20going%20back%20to%201989.
Has Anything Only Increased by 8.5%?
Are We Witnessing the Intentional Destruction of the U.S. and World-Wide Economy?

The Cost of Lumber:
Lumber prices increased more than 60 percent from the beginning of September to mid-October, from less than $500 to more than $700 per thousand board feet.
https://www.familyhandyman.com/article/why-are-wood-prices-going-back-up/
Has Anything Only Increased by 8.5%?
Are We Witnessing the Intentional Destruction of the U.S. and World-Wide Economy?

The Historical Price of Gold:
Price Per Ounce - 1971 - $44.60
Price Per Ounce - 1999 - $278.86
Price Per Ounce - 2021 - $1,895.50
Price Per Ounce - April 2022 - $1,955.61
Has Anything Only Increased by 8.5%?
Are We Witnessing the Intentional Destruction of the U.S. and World-Wide Economy?

Why Was the U.S. Moved Off of the Gold Standard and the WEF Formed In 1971? https://rumble.com/v10p38d-klaus-schwab-why-was-the-u.s.-moved-off-of-the-gold-standard-and-the-wef-fo.html

The epic battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

AVAILABLE TICKETS:
*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 7 Tickets Remain
*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - 1,702 Tickets Remain for This Event!!!

General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Mel K, Dr. Simone Gold, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour!!!
**Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

ReAwaken America Tour History:
*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out
*July - Anaheim, California Was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out
*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*January - Phoenix, AR Was 100% Sold Out
*February - Canton, OH Was 100% Sold Out
*March - San Diego, CA Was 100% Sold Out
*April - Salem, Oregon Was 100% Sold Out
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general flynnclay clarkthrivetime show
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