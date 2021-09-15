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Maxime Bernier and The People's Party of Canada
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10 views • September 15, 2021
In this video Maxime Bernier explains the policies of The People's Party of Canada. Bernier say he's running on four principles Individual Freedom, Personal Responsibility, Fairness and Respect to keep Canada strong and free. You don't want the government to tell you what to do. You don't want the government to tell you what to say. We are there for the people. We are putting people first. I just want a system for Canadians. The people are ready for a new common sense relationship with government.
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