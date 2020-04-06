This Is Your Wake Up Call!

*You don't have to agree with everything I publish to agree that satan's nefarious plans to complete his takeover are in the works. Yeshua Jesus defeated the enemy when he rose from the dead the 3rd day. He is waiting at the end for the devil to catch up, then checkmate devil into the pit with you and your minions. There is no move that the devil can make that Jesus doesn't already know about. There is no way out for him but there is for you. Times short! Jesus Saves! Follow Him!



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