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This Is Your Wake Up Call!
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62 views • April 06, 2020
*You don't have to agree with everything I publish to agree that satan's nefarious plans to complete his takeover are in the works. Yeshua Jesus defeated the enemy when he rose from the dead the 3rd day. He is waiting at the end for the devil to catch up, then checkmate devil into the pit with you and your minions. There is no move that the devil can make that Jesus doesn't already know about. There is no way out for him but there is for you. Times short! Jesus Saves! Follow Him!
Question Everything Including This Video! Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let us know how you feel about the content in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together.
Question Everything Including This Video! Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let us know how you feel about the content in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together.
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