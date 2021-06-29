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The Jesuit Ball Earth Deception - Needed for an End Times Alien Invasion Agenda [28.06.2021]
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187 views • June 29, 2021
440 views jun 28, 2021
dr savage84 - 2.11K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9BUDTa_sc4Q
https://odysee.com/@Drsavage84:6?r=DBc3huAt4mPY8obZYbobRe1aAw1P1CjV
--
dr savage84: https://youtu.be/1WHIr-IFqAo
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Flat Earth: Jesuits & the Global Conspiracy!
284,557 views Mar 5, 2016
World's Last Chance - 116K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1WHIr-IFqAo
To watch or download WLC videos in other languages: (1) Visit: https://www.worldslastchance.com/videos (2) Click the appropriate flag. (3) Select video. (Many of WLC's non-English channels and videos have been unjustly removed by YouTube. You can still view and download them via WLC's server, though, by following these steps.)
http://www.worldslastchance.com/ - Flat Earth: Jesuits & the Global Conspiracy!
Flat Earth Check it out: https://www.worldslastchance.com/bibl...
Coincidences of dates, agendas, and goals, connect the Jesuits to a massive deception over the true shape of the earth – all for the purpose of a multi-faceted end time delusion. (https://www.worldslastchance.com/end-...)
• The Earth is flat.
• The Earth is not a globe.
• Copernicus & Galileo: the Hegelian Dialectic
• From the Nazis to NASA: the Vatican rules...
• Jesuits & The Counter Reformation
• "LUCIFER" & the Coming of Christ
In this video:
Exposing the Greatest Deception of all time!
Download this and other videos for FREE at:
http://www.worldslastchance.com/videos
(more than 1000 videos in more than 30 languages!)
FREE Luni-Solar Calendar App for mobile & desktop!
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WorldsLastChance http://www.worldslastchance.com/
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WHO WE ARE: We are a team of non-denominational volunteers dedicated to sharing the last message of mercy given in the Bible and the wonderful news of the soon second coming of Yahushua. We started this online ministry in 2004 as a result of past years of prayer and research.
The Bible is our rule of faith and striving to obey the promptings of Yahuwah's Spirit and the teachings of His word inspires us to call attention to its truths. We believe that Yahuwah does indeed reveal Himself to all those who search for Him with all their heart (Jeremiah 29:13).
dr savage84 - 2.11K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9BUDTa_sc4Q
https://odysee.com/@Drsavage84:6?r=DBc3huAt4mPY8obZYbobRe1aAw1P1CjV
--
dr savage84: https://youtu.be/1WHIr-IFqAo
=
Flat Earth: Jesuits & the Global Conspiracy!
284,557 views Mar 5, 2016
World's Last Chance - 116K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1WHIr-IFqAo
To watch or download WLC videos in other languages: (1) Visit: https://www.worldslastchance.com/videos (2) Click the appropriate flag. (3) Select video. (Many of WLC's non-English channels and videos have been unjustly removed by YouTube. You can still view and download them via WLC's server, though, by following these steps.)
http://www.worldslastchance.com/ - Flat Earth: Jesuits & the Global Conspiracy!
Flat Earth Check it out: https://www.worldslastchance.com/bibl...
Coincidences of dates, agendas, and goals, connect the Jesuits to a massive deception over the true shape of the earth – all for the purpose of a multi-faceted end time delusion. (https://www.worldslastchance.com/end-...)
• The Earth is flat.
• The Earth is not a globe.
• Copernicus & Galileo: the Hegelian Dialectic
• From the Nazis to NASA: the Vatican rules...
• Jesuits & The Counter Reformation
• "LUCIFER" & the Coming of Christ
In this video:
Exposing the Greatest Deception of all time!
Download this and other videos for FREE at:
http://www.worldslastchance.com/videos
(more than 1000 videos in more than 30 languages!)
FREE Luni-Solar Calendar App for mobile & desktop!
http://www.worldslastchance.com/luni-...
WorldsLastChance http://www.worldslastchance.com/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/pages/Worlds...
Twitter https://twitter.com/wlc_team
Google+ https://plus.google.com/+worldslastch...
Pinterest http://www.pinterest.com/worldlastcha...
WHO WE ARE: We are a team of non-denominational volunteers dedicated to sharing the last message of mercy given in the Bible and the wonderful news of the soon second coming of Yahushua. We started this online ministry in 2004 as a result of past years of prayer and research.
The Bible is our rule of faith and striving to obey the promptings of Yahuwah's Spirit and the teachings of His word inspires us to call attention to its truths. We believe that Yahuwah does indeed reveal Himself to all those who search for Him with all their heart (Jeremiah 29:13).
Keywords
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