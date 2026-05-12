Vladimir Putin met with his school teacher Vera Dmitrievna Gurevich - it's a tradition he has every year after Victory Day



Putin invited Vera Dmitrievna to attend the Victory Parade in Moscow, and then to spend a few days in the capital. A cultural program was organized for her, and on Monday, Putin had dinner with Vera Dmitrievna in the Kremlin after he had personally picked up the teacher from her hotel.

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USNI reports a 10-ship Russian Pacific Fleet convoy transited Japan's Tsushima Strait over the weekend, entering the East China Sea. The group included corvettes Sovershennyy and Rezkiy, a Dubna-class fleet oiler, tugboat Andrei Stepanov, and six cargo ships.



The move comes as Washington and its partners escalate seizures of vessels carrying Russian energy exports and other sanctioned cargo. USNI speculates the convoy may be escorting high-value shipments, potentially bound for Russian allies.