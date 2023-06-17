Illusion #1: your brain will fight your eyes

This is the first of three I will put on my channel that challenge you to not believe everything you see. This one is quite old, using simple, old technology, but most assuredly demonstrates how easy it is to fool our perceptions.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.