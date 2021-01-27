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Exx-003-FR Anomalie du Disque Faraday - Générateur Homopolaire - Paradoxe de Faraday
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44 views • January 27, 2021
Aujourd'hui nous presentons le disque de Michael Faraday, un générateur homopolaire, en quatre versions différent, d'en une étant une petite version de la machine N-1 construit par Bruce dePalma in 1997. La génération d'énergie électrique par le disque Faraday est un courant continu (DC current) avec une basse tension / voltage et un courant abondant. Les applications utilisant cette source d'énergie sont les fusils à rails (rail guns) et le soudage (welding). Mais il y une anomalie ou paradoxe ...
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