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Electric Universe, Folkish Religion & Did Maria Orsic Exist?
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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76 views • September 03, 2022

This was my Brian Ruhe Show on Revolution Radio on Aug. 30, 2022. Fritz, from the previous week, phoned in again and we talked about the Electric Universe, Folkish Religion, Did Maria Orsic Exist? and the Zionist science of Einstein. Fritz mentioned these links:


Thunderbolts Project YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/user/ThunderboltsProject

Asatru Folk Assembly
https://runestone.org/

See: Top 10 Reasons the Universe is Electric #8: Electrical Planetary Scarring | Space News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WG8YRt4TvIk

Please phone into my live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on https://revolution.radio/Schedules-A&B.html

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