This was my Brian Ruhe Show on Revolution Radio on Aug. 30, 2022. Fritz, from the previous week, phoned in again and we talked about the Electric Universe, Folkish Religion, Did Maria Orsic Exist? and the Zionist science of Einstein. Fritz mentioned these links:



Thunderbolts Project YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/user/ThunderboltsProject

Asatru Folk Assembly

https://runestone.org/

See: Top 10 Reasons the Universe is Electric #8: Electrical Planetary Scarring | Space News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WG8YRt4TvIk

Please phone into my live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on https://revolution.radio/Schedules-A&B.html

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/

Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b

http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

My books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path

You have Brian Ruhe's permission and request to copy any of his videos anywhere.