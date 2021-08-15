© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ECCLESIASTES 7 V. 11-22
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • August 15, 2021
ECCLESIASTES 7:11-22 WHERE IS THE BALANCE?
The Wise Person Realizes God Offers Wisdom To The Imperfect.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-large-print-summer-2021-M00100335
We live on a fine line. If we think too lowly of ourselves, we see ourselves as being so broken we are not salvageable. If we think too highly of ourselves, we see no need for God or His forgiveness. We need to find the balance to being broken by sin and yet still created in the image of God. Fortunately, God has not left us on our own to navigate our time “under the sun.” The wise person realizes God offers wisdom to the imperfect which gives us balance in this life and hope for the future.
Why is acknowledging our sinfulness important for having a proper understanding of ourselves and our limits in this life?
The Wise Person Realizes God Offers Wisdom To The Imperfect.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-large-print-summer-2021-M00100335
We live on a fine line. If we think too lowly of ourselves, we see ourselves as being so broken we are not salvageable. If we think too highly of ourselves, we see no need for God or His forgiveness. We need to find the balance to being broken by sin and yet still created in the image of God. Fortunately, God has not left us on our own to navigate our time “under the sun.” The wise person realizes God offers wisdom to the imperfect which gives us balance in this life and hope for the future.
Why is acknowledging our sinfulness important for having a proper understanding of ourselves and our limits in this life?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.