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ECCLESIASTES 7 V. 11-22
Mike's Christian Perspectives
Mike's Christian Perspectives
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ECCLESIASTES 7:11-22 WHERE IS THE BALANCE?

The Wise Person Realizes God Offers Wisdom To The Imperfect.

https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-large-print-summer-2021-M00100335

We live on a fine line. If we think too lowly of ourselves, we see ourselves as being so broken we are not salvageable. If we think too highly of ourselves, we see no need for God or His forgiveness. We need to find the balance to being broken by sin and yet still created in the image of God. Fortunately, God has not left us on our own to navigate our time “under the sun.” The wise person realizes God offers wisdom to the imperfect which gives us balance in this life and hope for the future.

Why is acknowledging our sinfulness important for having a proper understanding of ourselves and our limits in this life?
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bibleholy spiritsinchristianwisdomknowledgescripturerighteousnessecclesiastesmeaningless
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