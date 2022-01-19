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Boris Johnson cancels Plan B Covid restrictions - Watch in FULL
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30 views • January 19, 2022
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Click here for the latest Covid-19 guidance from the World Health Organisation ► https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Boris Johnson cancels Plan B Covid restrictions - Watch in FULL
Boris Johnson cancels Plan B Covid restrictions, Watch in FULL, GB News, January 19, 2022
Boris Johnson, cancels Plan B Covid restrictions, GB News, January 19 2022
Don't forget to follow us on social media too!
Twitter : https://twitter.com/GBNEWS
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GBNewsOnline
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Click here for the latest Covid-19 guidance from the World Health Organisation ► https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Boris Johnson cancels Plan B Covid restrictions - Watch in FULL
Boris Johnson cancels Plan B Covid restrictions, Watch in FULL, GB News, January 19, 2022
Boris Johnson, cancels Plan B Covid restrictions, GB News, January 19 2022
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